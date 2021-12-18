BoatPilot Token (NAVY) Market Capitalization Tops $34,498.05

BoatPilot Token (CURRENCY:NAVY) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. During the last seven days, BoatPilot Token has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One BoatPilot Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. BoatPilot Token has a market capitalization of $34,498.05 and $7,673.00 worth of BoatPilot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00054412 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,922.04 or 0.08414040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00077715 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,643.92 or 1.00066265 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00050528 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002732 BTC.

BoatPilot Token Profile

BoatPilot Token’s total supply is 161,513,804 coins and its circulating supply is 73,863,346 coins. The Reddit community for BoatPilot Token is /r/BoatPilot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BoatPilot Token’s official Twitter account is @boatpilot_io . BoatPilot Token’s official website is boatpilot.io . BoatPilot Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boatpilot

BoatPilot Token Coin Trading

