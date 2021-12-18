boohoo group (LON:BOO) Given a GBX 480 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

boohoo group (LON:BOO) has been given a GBX 480 ($6.34) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 344.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 415 ($5.48) to GBX 395 ($5.22) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Shore Capital raised shares of boohoo group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.28) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 430 ($5.68) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 460 ($6.08) to GBX 350 ($4.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 394.58 ($5.21).

Get boohoo group alerts:

LON BOO opened at GBX 107.90 ($1.43) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 180.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 251.67. boohoo group has a one year low of GBX 96.79 ($1.28) and a one year high of GBX 378.90 ($5.01).

In related news, insider Brian Small bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 194 ($2.56) per share, for a total transaction of £29,100 ($38,456.46).

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.