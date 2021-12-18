Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45. Boyd Gaming reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 171.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year earnings of $4.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $843.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.74 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.63.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,013,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 100.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 34.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,529,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,990. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $41.12 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

