Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $191.41

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$191.41 and last traded at C$192.90, with a volume of 7881 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$193.93.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BYD. TD Securities lowered their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on Boyd Group Services to C$236.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$274.00 to C$264.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cormark increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Laurentian lowered their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$236.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$253.08.

The company has a market cap of C$4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$222.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$229.84.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.68). The firm had revenue of C$617.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$608.63 million. On average, analysts expect that Boyd Group Services Inc. will post 4.0700003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

