Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Given Hold Rating at Santander

Santander reiterated their hold rating on shares of Braskem (NYSE:BAK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Santander currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Grupo Santander downgraded Braskem from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Braskem from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Braskem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Braskem in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.71.

Shares of Braskem stock opened at $19.21 on Tuesday. Braskem has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $26.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.39). Braskem had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 437.34%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Braskem will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $2.7104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 11.6%. Braskem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Braskem by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Braskem by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Braskem by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 14,441 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Braskem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,034,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Braskem by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

