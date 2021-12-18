Brian Lawson Sells 10,070 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) Stock

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) Director Brian Lawson sold 10,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.25, for a total transaction of C$777,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,700,737.25.

TSE BAM.A opened at C$73.83 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 52 week low of C$48.34 and a 52 week high of C$77.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$115.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$74.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$69.19.

BAM.A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$86.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$83.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$71.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

