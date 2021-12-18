Brio Consultants LLC Buys 27 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Brio Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,035 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 72,656.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 3,015,968 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 28.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,398,601,000 after buying an additional 452,193 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $232,871,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after buying an additional 339,745 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,055,683,000 after purchasing an additional 334,675 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total value of $1,235,604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total value of $6,050,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,693,510 shares of company stock worth $3,955,273,899. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tesla from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $801.97.

Tesla stock opened at $932.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,030.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $809.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $936.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.80, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.