British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Purchased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,834,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,463 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,952,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,436 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 659.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,115,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,849,000 after purchasing an additional 968,603 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,017,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,413,000 after purchasing an additional 757,854 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 2,800.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,416,000 after purchasing an additional 648,835 shares during the period. 5.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.95. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

