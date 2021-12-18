British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.75 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.87% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The British Land Co. Plc is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, finances and develops commercial properties. Its property portfolio comprises retail parks, super stores, shopping centers, department stores, residential and offices. The British Land Co. Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get British Land alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BTLCY. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of British Land to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Liberum Capital raised shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of British Land from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

BTLCY opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average is $7.02. British Land has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

British Land Company Profile

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on British Land (BTLCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.