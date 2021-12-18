Brokerages Anticipate Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $316.41 Million

Analysts expect Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) to post sales of $316.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enviva Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $312.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $320.40 million. Enviva Partners reported sales of $277.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Enviva Partners will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enviva Partners.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.11 million. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 17.93%.

EVA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enviva Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.71.

EVA traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $70.46. The company had a trading volume of 81,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,583. Enviva Partners has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $73.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.69 and a 200-day moving average of $58.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.52 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -460.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVA. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 88.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 53.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

