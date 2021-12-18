Brokerages Anticipate Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) to Post -$2.74 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.74) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($2.33). Esperion Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($3.89) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($10.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.85) to ($10.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($5.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.95) to ($3.92). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Esperion Therapeutics.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $14.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.07) earnings per share.

ESPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Cowen cut their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.82.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $150.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.91. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $39.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average is $13.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.