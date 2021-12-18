Brokerages Anticipate Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) to Post -$2.74 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.74) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($2.33). Esperion Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($3.89) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($10.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.85) to ($10.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($5.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.95) to ($3.92). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Esperion Therapeutics.
Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $14.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.07) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ ESPR opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $150.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.91. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $39.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average is $13.63.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Esperion Therapeutics
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.
