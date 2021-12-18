Brokerages Anticipate Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sanofi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.04. Sanofi reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sanofi.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 16.60%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 113.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 59,424 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter worth about $203,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.8% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 404.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 9.3% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SNY traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.88. 1,563,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,383. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.49 and a 200 day moving average of $50.59. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $45.17 and a twelve month high of $54.26. The company has a market capitalization of $123.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

