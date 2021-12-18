Brokerages Anticipate Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) will announce sales of $11.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.75 million to $15.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $64.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.69 million to $71.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.88 million, with estimates ranging from $8.75 million to $9.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TARS. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $160,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 5,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $145,465.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,321 shares of company stock worth $828,822. Insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 686,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,901,000 after purchasing an additional 234,805 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $183,000. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TARS traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,352. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $63.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average of $26.78.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

