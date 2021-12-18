Brokerages Anticipate TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to Announce -$0.61 EPS

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.45). TG Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.37). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.47) to ($1.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.68% and a negative net margin of 7,784.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 8.3% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 2.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGTX stock traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,430,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,644. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average of $30.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.88. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $56.74.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.