Brokerages Anticipate TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to Announce -$0.61 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.45). TG Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.37). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.47) to ($1.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.68% and a negative net margin of 7,784.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 8.3% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 2.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGTX stock traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,430,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,644. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average of $30.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.88. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

