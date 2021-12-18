Brokerages Expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will announce earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the highest is $1.87. Applied Materials posted earnings per share of $1.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year earnings of $8.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.84 to $8.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.76 to $9.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.38.

AMAT stock opened at $146.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $83.53 and a 12 month high of $159.00. The company has a market capitalization of $131.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $728,000. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in Applied Materials by 19.4% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 8,119 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 3.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,494 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

