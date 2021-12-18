Brokerages Expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.11. Benefitfocus reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the second quarter worth approximately $32,436,000. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the third quarter worth approximately $9,091,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 185.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 748,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,551,000 after buying an additional 486,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,382,000 after buying an additional 26,560 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

BNFT stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.50. 409,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,123. Benefitfocus has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $17.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average of $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.66.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

