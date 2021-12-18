Brokerages Expect Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) will post ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Couchbase’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.24). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.97). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Couchbase.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.42 million. Couchbase’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.84) earnings per share.

BASE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Couchbase from $52.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Couchbase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Couchbase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.63.

Shares of Couchbase stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,178,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,117. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Couchbase (BASE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.