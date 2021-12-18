Brokerages Expect PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.89 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) will report $6.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for PayPal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.92 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.86 billion. PayPal posted sales of $6.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that PayPal will report full year sales of $25.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.31 billion to $25.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $30.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.84 billion to $30.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PayPal.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.18.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 2,770 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL traded down $2.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $186.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,742,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,390,850. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.86. PayPal has a 1 year low of $179.15 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $218.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PayPal (PYPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.