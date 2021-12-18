Brokerages Expect Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) to report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Primo Water’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.25. Primo Water reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Primo Water.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $550.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRMW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of Primo Water stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.22. 1,206,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,864. Primo Water has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $20.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently -184.62%.

In other news, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 14,453 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $259,720.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 206,687 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $3,765,837.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 514,862 shares of company stock valued at $9,580,311. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRMW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,509,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Primo Water by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 448,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after buying an additional 77,828 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $578,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Primo Water by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 155,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 55,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primo Water (PRMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.