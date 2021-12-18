Brokerages Expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $270.69 Million

Brokerages forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) will report sales of $270.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $270.17 million and the highest is $271.21 million. Strategic Education posted sales of $267.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.25). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Strategic Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Strategic Education news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman bought 10,000 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.99 per share, for a total transaction of $579,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STRA. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Strategic Education by 12,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Strategic Education by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Strategic Education by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STRA opened at $58.30 on Friday. Strategic Education has a 52 week low of $52.67 and a 52 week high of $100.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 146.34%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

