Brokerages Expect Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) to Announce -$0.43 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) to announce earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Virgin Galactic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Virgin Galactic reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will report full year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.46). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.99). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Virgin Galactic.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen cut their target price on Virgin Galactic from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.87.

Shares of NYSE:SPCE opened at $14.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.26. Virgin Galactic has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $62.80.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $300,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 19.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,677,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,259 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 25.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,458,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,819 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the second quarter worth $61,548,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 317.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,004,000 after buying an additional 1,292,383 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 49.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,775,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,660,000 after buying an additional 1,253,420 shares during the period. 43.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

