Brokerages Set Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Target Price at $21.00

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

AGTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 321.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,337 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 149,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 17,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

AGTC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.94. 550,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,578. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $9.67. The company has a market cap of $83.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average is $3.25.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

