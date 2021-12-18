Brokerages Set Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) PT at $115.58

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.14.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $93.75 to $122.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $94.75 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cleveland Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $135.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.78, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks has a one year low of $65.52 and a one year high of $140.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.54.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $172,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 929,143 shares of company stock valued at $222,905,467 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,113,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,814 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 39.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,075,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,197,000 after purchasing an additional 590,608 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 138.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,764,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,730 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 6.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,170,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,050,000 after purchasing an additional 72,127 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,059,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

