Brokerages Set Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) Target Price at $19.33

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of analysts have commented on BRDG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridge Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRDG. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth about $32,457,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth about $1,449,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth about $4,418,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth about $963,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth about $2,125,000.

BRDG stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.53. The stock had a trading volume of 460,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,456. Bridge Investment Group has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 57.52% and a net margin of 79.90%. The company had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

