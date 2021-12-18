Brokerages Set Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Target Price at GBX 525

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 525 ($6.94).

PETS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.94) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.94) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 555 ($7.33) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of PETS stock traded up GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 456 ($6.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,114. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 472.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 797.72. The stock has a market cap of £2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 18.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13. Pets at Home Group has a 12-month low of GBX 367.60 ($4.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 524.50 ($6.93).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a GBX 4.30 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.33%.

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

