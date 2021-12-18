Brokerages Set Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Target Price at $23.00

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of DOC opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average of $18.53. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.57 and a twelve month high of $19.59.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOC. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 711,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,150,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 417,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 104,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,880,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,735,000 after buying an additional 974,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

