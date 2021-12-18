Brokerages Set Puma Se (ETR:PUM) Target Price at €114.78

Shares of Puma Se (ETR:PUM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €115.41 ($129.67).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($134.83) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Warburg Research set a €127.00 ($142.70) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($146.07) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oddo Bhf set a €120.00 ($134.83) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($119.10) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

ETR:PUM traded down €1.75 ($1.97) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €103.05 ($115.79). The stock had a trading volume of 536,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €106.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €102.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion and a PE ratio of 48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Puma has a 12 month low of €78.72 ($88.45) and a 12 month high of €115.40 ($129.66).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

