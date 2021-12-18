Brokers Issue Forecasts for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on AQN. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

NYSE AQN opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $528.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 219.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,818,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,030 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,888,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,448,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561,967 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,377,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,940,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,598,000 after buying an additional 2,567,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

