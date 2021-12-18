Brokers Set Expectations for Hancock Whitney Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.34 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.22. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Hancock Whitney’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HWC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $47.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.88. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $31.89 and a one year high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 355.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 56,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 43,984 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 22.5% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 20,710 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 6.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 120,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1,536.2% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,249,000 after buying an additional 364,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.