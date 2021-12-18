Brokers Set Expectations for HLS Therapeutics Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:HLS)

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for HLS Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for HLS Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 target price on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.75.

HLS opened at C$15.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.74, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.54. HLS Therapeutics has a twelve month low of C$13.69 and a twelve month high of C$21.76. The firm has a market cap of C$488.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.10.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$18.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.56 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. HLS Therapeutics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.15%.

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

