Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Sold by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 99.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 139,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 69,425 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.19. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $32.85 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.38 and a beta of 0.64.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.304 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -152.50%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BEP shares. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James set a $44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.42.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

