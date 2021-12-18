Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Short Interest Update

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the November 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,685,558.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $768,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 35.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,793,000 after buying an additional 541,579 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the second quarter worth about $4,695,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the second quarter worth about $1,315,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 190,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,488,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,864,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,695,000 after buying an additional 51,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRKR. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bruker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Bruker stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.55. 2,109,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. Bruker has a 1 year low of $52.79 and a 1 year high of $92.35.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.33 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bruker will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

