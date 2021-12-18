Burency Market Capitalization Hits $4.79 Million (BUY)

Burency (CURRENCY:BUY) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. In the last seven days, Burency has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One Burency coin can now be bought for about $0.0247 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Burency has a total market cap of $4.79 million and $242,740.00 worth of Burency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Burency alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00041415 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007318 BTC.

Burency Coin Profile

BUY is a coin. It launched on August 19th, 2018. Burency’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,878,224 coins. Burency’s official website is burency.com . Burency’s official Twitter account is @buying_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Burency is medium.com/@BurencyOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The Burency's project includes a cryptocurrency exchange, a wallet application, and mining & blockchain development centre. “

Buying and Selling Burency

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Burency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.