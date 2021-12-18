Busey Wealth Management Buys 2,256 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $9,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 53.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $192.63 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $187.88 and a one year high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.68.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.45.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.