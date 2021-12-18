Busey Wealth Management Has $11.70 Million Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $11,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 33.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 33.5% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 49.8% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 1,431.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 27.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

NYSE:KSU opened at $293.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $190.64 and a 1 year high of $315.39. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.84 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $300.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.17.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 211.77%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.62.

In other news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 3,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.30, for a total transaction of $1,038,325.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 1,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.80, for a total value of $573,986.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,585 shares of company stock worth $20,138,417 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.