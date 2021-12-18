Busey Wealth Management Has $13.10 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Busey Wealth Management grew its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $13,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.67.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $201.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $204.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.67 and a 200-day moving average of $189.25. The company has a market capitalization of $87.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 194.06%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

