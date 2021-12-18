Busey Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Busey Wealth Management raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,958 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $19,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Chevron by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

NYSE CVX opened at $113.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.09. The stock has a market cap of $218.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $83.53 and a 12-month high of $119.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

