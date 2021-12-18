Busey Wealth Management Purchases 70,782 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Busey Wealth Management raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 970.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,782 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 664,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,189 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 33.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

NYSE:EMR opened at $90.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $77.76 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

