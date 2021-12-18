Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Short Interest Update

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the November 15th total of 101,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,672,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BYRG stock traded up 0.00 on Friday, hitting 0.01. 5,472,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,209,740. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.01. Buyer Group International has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.01.

Buyer Group International Company Profile

Buyer Group International, Inc operates as an exploration and development stage precious metals mining company. It primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, rhodium, iron, and other minerals in North America and Greenland. The company holds a joint venture interest in a property consisting of 22 mineral lode BLM claims covering approximately 440 hectares located in the French Creek region of the Medicine Bow Mountains in Carbon County, Wyoming.

