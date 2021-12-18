CAE (TSE:CAE) Upgraded at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has C$38.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a C$37.00 price objective on CAE and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities dropped their price target on CAE from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on CAE to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$40.78.

TSE CAE opened at C$31.04 on Tuesday. CAE has a 1-year low of C$27.72 and a 1-year high of C$42.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$814.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$907.51 million. On average, research analysts expect that CAE will post 1.2400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

