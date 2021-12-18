Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,075 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,075 shares during the quarter. ViacomCBS makes up about 2.7% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $6,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 278.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 70,157 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 292,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,201,000 after purchasing an additional 22,920 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 17,045 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 457,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after acquiring an additional 228,646 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIAC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.04.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $29.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.84. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

In other ViacomCBS news, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

