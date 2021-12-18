Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Sells 95 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 3.8% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Summit Redstone cut shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.39.

AVGO opened at $634.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $553.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $506.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $644.75. The firm has a market cap of $261.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 27.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 96.00%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 543 shares of company stock worth $298,240. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

