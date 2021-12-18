Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Stock Holdings Increased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 21,850 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $8,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 413.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 83,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after buying an additional 67,149 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 331.3% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 143,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,023,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 393.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 795,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,184,000 after buying an additional 634,295 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 376.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,555,000 after purchasing an additional 611,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 376.2% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 359,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,640,000 after purchasing an additional 283,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Desjardins lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.86.

Shares of CP stock opened at $72.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $83.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1536 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.25%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

