Cantillon Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 988,417 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 18,732 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.9% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $278,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 676,747 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $190,789,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 88,957 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,757 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,276 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $323.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $211.94 and a one year high of $349.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $326.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.40.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

