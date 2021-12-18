Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 100 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Avalara by 1,328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avalara in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Avalara by 243.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Avalara by 36,306.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avalara in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVLR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Avalara in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.23.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.65, for a total value of $4,939,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 7,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total value of $1,311,040.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 88,887 shares of company stock worth $13,713,118. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $138.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.50 and a beta of 0.75. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $117.33 and a one year high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The business’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

