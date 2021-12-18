Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 592 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,369,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,986,000 after purchasing an additional 185,399 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,454,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,069,000 after acquiring an additional 93,044 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,173,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 649,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,420,000 after acquiring an additional 58,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,705,000.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.63. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $20.13 and a 12 month high of $20.93.

