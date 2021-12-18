Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 31.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 432,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 7,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY stock opened at $39.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.09. The firm has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.74. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $30.87 and a 1 year high of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

