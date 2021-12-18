Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 109,900 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the November 15th total of 176,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Capstar Financial stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.81. The company had a trading volume of 77,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,743. Capstar Financial has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $34.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Capstar Financial will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $52,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Capstar Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $450,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Capstar Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capstar Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $410,000. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Capstar Financial by 10.2% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 38,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Capstar Financial by 17.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 288,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,914,000 after buying an additional 42,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

