Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Short Interest Update

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 109,900 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the November 15th total of 176,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $52,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Capstar Financial by 130.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the second quarter worth $111,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 107.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

CSTR traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.81. 77,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,743. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Capstar Financial has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.31. The firm has a market cap of $439.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.21 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 13.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Capstar Financial will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSTR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

