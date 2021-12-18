Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.62 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) will announce sales of $3.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150,000.00. Cara Therapeutics posted sales of $112.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 96.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $23.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.20 million to $30.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $69.22 million, with estimates ranging from $46.30 million to $102.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.34. Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $20.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CARA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 8,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $131,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,180 shares of company stock valued at $163,357. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CARA opened at $12.45 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $29.65. The company has a market cap of $665.56 million, a P/E ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.07.

About Cara Therapeutics

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

